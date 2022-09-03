Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,491.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.58 million and $49,491.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00473429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.01866752 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00233000 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

