Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Position Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.