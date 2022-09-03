reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $199,574.92 and $69.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,653 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.