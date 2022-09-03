ReFork (EFK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.77 Million

ReFork (EFK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ReFork coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReFork has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReFork Coin Profile

EFK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

