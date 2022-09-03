Renasant Bank Buys 1,413 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

