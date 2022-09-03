Renasant Bank Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renasant Bank increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.