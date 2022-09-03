renBTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.07 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $74.65 million and $5.07 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $19,820.98 or 1.00063597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,766 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

