Reviewing American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 80.50 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.89 $1.29 billion $1.16 4.36

This table compares American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Risk & Volatility

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Noble Gas and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats American Noble Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

