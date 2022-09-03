Reviewing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AXT alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AXT and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. iSun has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than AXT.

This table compares AXT and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $137.39 million 2.61 $14.57 million $0.36 23.14 iSun $45.31 million 0.90 -$6.24 million ($0.77) -3.66

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.22% 6.77% 4.59% iSun -15.92% -14.60% -9.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AXT beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.