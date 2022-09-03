Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

RZLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Rezolute Stock Up 2.6 %

RZLT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

About Rezolute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

