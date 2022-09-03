Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $63,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.