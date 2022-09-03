Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,550 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Kroger worth $69,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

