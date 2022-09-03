Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,290 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $81,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $330.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.96. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

