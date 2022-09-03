Robert W. Baird Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $48.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 71.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 20.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.