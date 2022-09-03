Robert W. Baird Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $48.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 71.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 20.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

