Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.31. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

