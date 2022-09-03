Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 215 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.76. The company had a trading volume of 862,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,623. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

