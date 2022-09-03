Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Renault stock opened at €29.37 ($29.97) on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.71.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.