Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $24.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

