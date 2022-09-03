Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.65.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.