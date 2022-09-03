S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.53).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Numis Securities dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). In related news, insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.81 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($10.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

