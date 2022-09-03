SafePal Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $40.15 million and $7.16 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

