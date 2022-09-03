Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Price Tops $0.0093

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Samoyedcoin has a market cap of $34.07 million and $1.16 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.
Samoyedcoin Coin Trading
