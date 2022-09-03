Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.11.
Saputo Stock Down 0.9 %
SAP stock opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.38.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
