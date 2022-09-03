Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Down 0.9 %

SAP stock opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.38.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.