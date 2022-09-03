Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.5 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

