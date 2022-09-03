Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €74.50 ($76.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

SBOEF opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

