Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

