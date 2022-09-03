Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

SAIC traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 153.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

