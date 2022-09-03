Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$5.39. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 529,433 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

