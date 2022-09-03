SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 133,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $864.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

