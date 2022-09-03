Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.