Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

