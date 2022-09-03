Sether 1-Day Volume Hits $1,765.00 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market cap of $585,665.79 and $1,765.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

