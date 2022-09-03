Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.
Sharp Trading Down 1.0 %
SHCAY stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. Sharp has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Sharp
