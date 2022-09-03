Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,427 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

