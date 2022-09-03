Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

FAST stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.