Shelton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

