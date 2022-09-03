Shelton Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

