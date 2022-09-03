Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $337.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

