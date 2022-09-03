Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total transaction of C$137,624.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,003.14.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$39.54 on Monday. Shopify has a one year low of C$38.63 and a one year high of C$222.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$79.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$457.83. The stock has a market cap of C$46.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 11.17.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

