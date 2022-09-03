Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Drops By 7.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 43,680,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Altice USA Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

