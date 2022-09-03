SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.50

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 748286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £307.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

