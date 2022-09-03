Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.0 %

SIG traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $55.18. 1,808,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

