Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of WAF stock opened at €69.25 ($70.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.03. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a one year high of €153.20 ($156.33).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

