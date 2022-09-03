SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Head to Head Comparison

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeknik and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $110.64 million 5.22 -$71.96 million -0.69 -4.23

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iTeknik and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 136.87%.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Volatility and Risk

iTeknik has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats iTeknik on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

(Get Rating)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

