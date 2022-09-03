SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $19.30. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 323,756 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.