Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

SLVYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

