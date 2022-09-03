SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Reduced by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

