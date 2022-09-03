SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 13.43% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $821,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,760. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.