SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 18.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,511,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,516. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

