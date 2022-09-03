Stake DAO Hits One Day Volume of $119,631.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $334,729.66 and $119,631.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00095693 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00255555 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021083 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002633 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stake DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
